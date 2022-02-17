REHABBERS, FLIPPERS, CREATIVE BUYERS, BARGAIN HUNTERS, your search is over! this is a total blank slate for you to create your own home in your own style on your own budget on your own timeline. Totally gutted and ready for you finishing touches; enough SF for 2 or 3 BR. Bonus 2 car garage for storage while you design and finish out; some materials left in garage. This real estate bargain is located in small town USA with farm land surrounding the town, a local convenience mart, restaurant, and car wash. It doesn't get much simpler of a life than this. Live local? here is your flipper challenge! Relocating from the hassles of big city life that over regulated and expensive. Check out Stonington Illinois and bring your carpentry tools and skills with you. Selling AS IS WHERE IS. Cash purchase only seller will not finance but at this price who needs financing.
0 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $19,900
