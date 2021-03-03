030421-dec-loc-footballpics

Eisenhower, MacArthur and IHSA football teams around the state opened practice on Monday for a six-week season starting March 19. The season is starting seven months later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and won’t include a postseason, but will include conference and geographic rivalries under the Friday night lights.
ABOVE: Omarion Slaw catches a pass from Brylan Phillips on Wednesday during the first day of football practice at MacArthur.
LEFT: Head coach Steve Thompson, center, talks with players on Wednesday during the first day of football practice at Eisenhower.
