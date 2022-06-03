060422-dec-lif-potw

Ireland is a 3-year-old cat who came to us as a scared cat. She is still shy but has really come around. She enjoys the interactions with other cats and would enjoy a quiet home to call her own. Ireland is spayed, microchipped, current on her vaccines and also FIV/Felv negative. Visit her at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.