060422-dec-lif-potw

PET OF THE WEEK

Ireland is a 3-year-old cat who came to us as a scared cat. She is still shy but has really come around. She enjoys the interactions with other cats and would enjoy a quiet home to call her own. Ireland is spayed, microchipped, current on her vaccines and also FIV/Felv negative.  Visit her at 3373 N. Woodford in Decatur between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 

