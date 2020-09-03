10 things to consider about Mitch Trubisky's bid to be Bears starter

The Bears offense had a lot of face-plant moments a year ago that are hard to forget. It laid an egg in a high-profile season-opening loss to the Packers, scoring only three points in 12 possessions in a 10-3 setback and watching a fourth-quarter comeback attempt fizzle with a Trubisky interception in the end zone. The offense didn’t score its first touchdown until its 19th drive of the season.

In October, Trubisky’s erratic performances in season-crushing losses to the Saints and Chargers shook the confidence of many coaches and teammates inside Halas Hall. The Bears followed with a 9-yard first half in a blowout loss to the Eagles on the first Sunday of November and later scored a total of 10 points in 19 Trubisky-led possessions in prime-time losses to the Rams and Chiefs.

No one wants to relive that agony. Can the Bears be certain such dramatic struggles are a thing of the past?

8. Trusting Mitch Trubisky might require a big leap of faith from the coaching staff.

To confidently name Trubisky their 2020 starter, the Bears had hoped to see evidence he has become a markedly better quarterback than he was a year ago. In the two weeks of training camp practices open to the media in August, Trubisky’s improvements seemed marginal.