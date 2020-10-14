101520-dec-loc-coviddata

“The safest way to celebrate with the members of your household is to connect with people outside of your household virtually, but I know, we all know, that many people will be gathering and getting together with family and friends,” Ezike said Wednesday.

Ezike also said if people are hosting others or attending a gathering outside their home for the holidays, “I think we have to get used to the idea of even in our home, wearing masks, as unnatural as that may feel."

The state’s guidance also asks Illinois residents to consider gift shopping online rather than visiting stores in person and opting for delivery or curbside pickup grocery options, and to avoid potluck or buffet serving for meals, with seating arrangements that space out people from different households.

Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said in an interview this week that he’s extremely concerned about the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in Illinois.