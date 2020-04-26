10th Shelby County resident tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SHELBYVILLE — A 10th Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease, health officials said Sunday.

The woman is 64 and "a member of the community integrated living arrangement that three other individuals previously tested positive in. Every resident of the home has now tested positive."

The woman "tested negative last week and developed symptoms less than 24 hours after the negative test. The Health Department then ordered a re-test for the individual, which came back positive."

Officials can't release information about the patient under federal privacy law.

