111920-dec-loc-test
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tom Reubens died of cardiac arrest while asleep in his Seneca Falls, New York, home last year. Now, his family is seeking to raise awareness about genetic syndromes that can kill apparently healthy people at any age.
- Updated
The Macon County coroner's office has identified the 63-year-old Decatur man shot to death inside a city convenience store.
The investigation is ongoing "with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses," Decatur police said.
- Updated
Q: My children's mother and I are breaking up. We are trying to figure out what's best for our two young children — should they both go back and forth between our homes or one live with each of us? How do we decide? What's good ex-etiquette?
- Updated
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Updated
New elementary boundaries will be in place by August 2021.
When does it start? Who can be fined?
Get more digital content like this by starting a digital subscription. Here's how.
- Updated
The mayor of Decatur, Julie Moore Wolfe, said passing a mask-wearing ordinance — and giving it teeth by imposing fines — is not a bid to curtail freedom and strangle business, but a determined effort to safeguard health and save lives as COVID-19 rages on.
- Updated
Police say a 31-year-old woman was lucky to escape injury after the vehicle she was driving was hit by multiple bullets fired from another car during an apparent shootout.