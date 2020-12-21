Related to this story
Todd Garner won a lot of friends and influenced many people with the way he lived his wonderful life.
A spate of gun violence in Decatur — beginning Saturday evening and continuing into Sunday afternoon — left six people wounded, including a man with life-threatening injuries, and also wounded a 10-year-old boy, police report.
Police say a Decatur man attempted to run during a Thursday evening traffic stop while holding onto a bookbag later found with a firearm and drugs inside.
Police say a Macon man that was being pursued by Blue Mound police for several days was arrested on a preliminary drug charge Thursday morning in Decatur.
Clarence A. Ballard repeatedly punched the child in the head and strangled her when she tried to flee, authorities said.
Decatur downtown kitchen store, Murphy and Co., has plans for the future
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital on Friday named Theresa Rutherford as its next president and chief executive officer, starting Jan. 3.
Gov J.B. Pritzker on Nov. 18 issued a new set of restrictions that the state said aimed to "limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay …
Despite the regions meeting the criteria, Pritzker has said no regions will be removed from stricter mitigations at this time, and it is unclear when the rollback of mitigations may begin.