13-year-old dies in Decatur shooting

“As a result of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest a 16-year-old juvenile for involuntary manslaughter,” the release said. The 16-year-old is being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
The victim, while not identified by officials, was a student at American Dreamer STEM Academy in Decatur.
Decatur School District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout confirmed the district communicated the news "of the untimely death of one of our students that occurred late last night" to families of students at the school.
The communication noted there would be additional support at the school on Tuesday, and that "we will continue to have supports for students available as long as it's needed."
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66