13-year-old dies in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — A 13-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old in custody following a shooting Monday night.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers were called to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. to reports of a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound.

“The 13-year-old juvenile was transported via ambulance to Decatur Memorial Hospital and later died from the injury,” the release said.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. A shell casing and firearm were located at the residence, the release said.

“As a result of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest a 16-year-old juvenile for involuntary manslaughter,” the release said. The 16-year-old is being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim, while not identified by officials, was a student at American Dreamer STEM Academy in Decatur.

Decatur School District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout confirmed the district communicated the news "of the untimely death of one of our students that occurred late last night" to families of students at the school.

The communication noted there would be additional support at the school on Tuesday, and that "we will continue to have supports for students available as long as it's needed." 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

