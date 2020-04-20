14-day quarantine in Christian County ending

HSHS St. John's Hospital is reporting five confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, none of which are Sangamon County residents, and seven inpatients currently under investigation.

Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of its13th positive case from COVID-19. The patient is a male in his 20s who is isolated and recovering at home, according to a press release.

Pritzker announced that an airlift of personal protective equipment (PPE) is scheduled to arrive in Illinois from China on Monday. It will be taken to state warehouses, where it will be inspected before being shipped out to first responders and health care professionals, he said.

The Illinois National Guard is handling transportation logistics on the ground.

Pritzker deadpanned that "if it strikes you as atypical that in the midst of a national emergency a state is directly airlifting emergency response materials from another country, well, you'd be right.

"But that's the landscape that we're operating in, competing with other states, other countries and even our own federal government for supplies. So if an airlift is what it takes to bring the PPE to protect our nurses or firefighters or police officers and other essential workers, then it's an airlift that we'll use without hesitation."