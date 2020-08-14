14 Illinois counties moved to COVID warning level

IDPH also reported Friday that there are now 14 counties listed at the “warning” level, which indicates an increase in two or more COVID-19 risk metrics.

Those counties include Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to IDPH, the rolling positivity rate in the Metro East area was 8.2%, surpassing a benchmark that can trigger new social and economic restrictions. It was also the sixth consecutive day of a rising positivity rate in that region.

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in intensive care units and 126 of those patients were on ventilators. Each of those statistics is slightly lower than Thursday’s numbers.

The rolling positivity rate in the region of central Illinois that includes Bloomington and Peoria increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.6 percent. That region has had seven consecutive days of rising positivity rates.

The positivity rate in southern Illinois held steady at 7.5%. The rates in other regions ranged from 2.5% in eastern Illinois to 6.6 percent in Kankakee and Will counties.