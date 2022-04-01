2 arrested for Decatur carjackings

DECATUR — Two men have been arrested in connection with four carjackings in Decatur.

Arrested were Calvin G. Shepherd III, 22, and Calvin G. Shepherd IV, 18, both of Springfield, on preliminary charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The preliminary charges stem from incidents that occurred in February and March, one involving a Toyota Camry and three involving Dodge Chargers. Both remain in custody in the Macon County Jail on $500,000 bail, requiring the posting of $50,000 to be released.

Both men were taken into custody by Springfield police, following up on leads developed by Decatur police.

According to news release, Springfield police located one of the stolen Chargers as well as the Camry, which Decatur police said was taken in the first vehicular hijacking. Springfield police were able to apprehend two suspects from the stolen Camry and recover evidence linking them to the carjackings in Decatur.

The hijackings involving the Chargers, which happened in Decatur between March 18 and March 20, were the department’s Crime of the Week.

The first hijacking of a Charger occurred at 10:19 p.m. on March 18 in the 3800 block of Camelot Circle.

"Two male suspects with masks and hoods exited the vehicle and one produced an item that looked like a gun," the report stated. "The suspects rushed the victim who threw a punch and then fled."

One of the men took the victim's vehicle and the other left in the original suspect vehicle. Within minutes, the victim's vehicle was found abandoned and wrecked in the 1400 block of East Mound Road.

The second hijacking happened at 7:20 p.m. March 20 in the 3700 block of North Moundford Road.

Police said two men in masks and hoods, attempted to take a white Dodge Charger while the victim was carrying items back and forth from his apartment.

The suspects displayed handguns, then stole the victim's keys and phone. The victim then fled to his apartment.

"The suspects attempted to steal the victim's vehicle, but abandoned their efforts and fled in the suspect vehicle, possibly because they didn't know how to drive a manual transmission," the police report stated.

Approximately three hours later, police were called to the intersection of Pershing Road and Monroe Street in response to another carjacking.

According to the news release, the victim was traveling east on Pershing Road when the suspect vehicle rear-ended his car at a slow speed. The victim inspected the damage to his back bumper and got back in his car.

The news release states the driver of the suspect car honked and the victim exited his car. The suspects, wearing masks and hoods, exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim, stealing his keys, phone, other items and the car.

The victim said there were as many as four people in the suspect vehicle. Police officers located the vehicle and began a lengthy, unsuccessful pursuit.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information can call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

