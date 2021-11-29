 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Cisco - $69,900

2 Bedroom Home in Cisco - $69,900

Great starter home or investment in Cisco. Located on a large lot this home is move in ready. Freshly painted with refinished hardwood and new carpet you will be impressed with the condition of this charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. Two garden sheds offer additional storage. Take a look today and move in tomorrow. Property being sold as-is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News