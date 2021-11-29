Great starter home or investment in Cisco. Located on a large lot this home is move in ready. Freshly painted with refinished hardwood and new carpet you will be impressed with the condition of this charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath home. Two garden sheds offer additional storage. Take a look today and move in tomorrow. Property being sold as-is.
2 Bedroom Home in Cisco - $69,900
