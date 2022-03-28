Curb Appeal will catch your eye with the bay window and newer no-maintenance front deck. The main floor is all oak hardwoods except for the bathroom which is ceramic and the kitchen which is vinyl. This house has kept up with the times. The kitchen was the owner’s dream kitchen and became reality in 2018 with granite counter tops and custom soft-close cabinets (with under cabinet lighting). The bathroom was redone in 2017. The electric (in last 15 years), windows and siding (last 5 to 10 years) have all been redone. The full basement is waterproofed with a lifetime warranty. The back deck was recently added onto and expands the back of the house and can be accessed through the master and through the kitchen sliding doors. The back yard is landscaped and even has a garden plot behind the 1.5 car garage. The garage has a nice covered patio on one end and a back workshop on the other and still plenty of room for a car. All appliances in the house will stay, too. Hurry!
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Grieving father says justice was done after Macon County jury convicts his daughter's killer
Now murderer Paul M. Folks faces life behind bars.
A mother who described herself as abused, and who police say did nothing while her 4-year-old daughter was beaten to death by the child’s father, was sentenced to 24 months probation.
Police said they arrested him after conducting controlled drug buys.
The woman was found with defensive cut wounds to her hands and arms.
The Knights' junior is the highest-ranked recruit Illinois head football coach Brett Bielema has gotten since he took the job before the 2021 season.
Construction continues on the new Illinois State Police Forensic Science Facility in Decatur which is expected to be operational this year.
2 Illinois eagles died from lead poisoning this month, and toxic hunting ammunition is likely the culprit
The Illinois Raptor Center, a 25-acre wildlife rehabilitation and education facility in Decatur, has admitted 38 bald eagles since 2018. Of those, 19 had unhealthy lead levels and eight died from lead poisoning.
Check out the the top county football players from this past season.
Check our the top area football players from the 2021 fall season.
Police say the man fled officers at speeds over 100 mph and was caught after the vehicle's engine blew up.