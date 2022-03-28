2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $100,000

Curb Appeal will catch your eye with the bay window and newer no-maintenance front deck. The main floor is all oak hardwoods except for the bathroom which is ceramic and the kitchen which is vinyl. This house has kept up with the times. The kitchen was the owner’s dream kitchen and became reality in 2018 with granite counter tops and custom soft-close cabinets (with under cabinet lighting). The bathroom was redone in 2017. The electric (in last 15 years), windows and siding (last 5 to 10 years) have all been redone. The full basement is waterproofed with a lifetime warranty. The back deck was recently added onto and expands the back of the house and can be accessed through the master and through the kitchen sliding doors. The back yard is landscaped and even has a garden plot behind the 1.5 car garage. The garage has a nice covered patio on one end and a back workshop on the other and still plenty of room for a car. All appliances in the house will stay, too. Hurry!