2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $16,900

Charming single family home awaiting you finishing touches. Two bedrooms and one bath. Parking for 2 cars. Show and sell. Sold as-is. No survey Provided. Three properties available. Purchase with 936 S Illinois and 426 W Olive for $57,000.00

