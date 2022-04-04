 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $17,500

Roll up your sleeves and strap on your tool belt! This property is loaded with potential. Renovations were started but there is a lot of work yet to do. Great for an investor or homeowner that wants to build their own equity through a bit of work. Home will not qualify for most mortgage programs, so buyer will need to have access to cash or other line of credit. Property sold "As is condition"

