Hurry - this beauty will not last long, when you can buy for less than you can build with this one-owner home in immaculate condition! This spacious single family home is within the gated, private, and wooded, Timber Lake community. Be sure to not miss the open concept great room with vaulted ceilings, that overlooks the kitchen and double lot with no rear neighbors. Decatur buyers, all you have left to do is move in and enjoy this well maintained, adorable home!