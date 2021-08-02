DO NOT drive onto property without an appointment accompanied by an agent! You do not find a retreat like this right outside of civilization. 22 Acres down by the river bottoms. Enjoy complete and total privacy of wooded timber. Custom built log home has the ultimate view of nature. Want to shoot a buck from your front porch? Enjoy the head on the southern wall of the cabin. The deer was shot right on the property. 30x24 outbuilding is enough for all of your toys. The newly built barn has stalls, hay loft and running water. Like to camp? Enjoy the power ran just for your RV. Like to fish? Step out your front door and walk 50 ft for the catch of the day. How do you feel about a hillbilly slip in slide? It is the ultimate. The cabin is cozy and open! Full wall of windows and abundance of natural light. Master loft space with half bath. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday here! Are you ready to slip away to your own private destination?
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $325,000
