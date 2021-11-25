 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $35,000

At the South end of Jasper minutes from Lake Decatur you will find this move in ready completely remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Ranch Home! Full unfinished bsmt. Lg fenced in backyard. Gas Oven. Alarm System. Original hardwood floors refinished (18). 1 car garage w/ new roof (17) Dishwasher and Water Heater (14) Roof on House (10) Don't miss this affordable starter home!!

