2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $49,900

Searching for a cozy home that's updated yet affordable? Look no further! This charming bungalow has updates both inside and out! You'll find a new roof, HVAC, furnace, porch and windows all updated in 2020. Stay bundled up this winter next to your wood burning fireplace! Inside you'll also find an updated kitchen and bathroom. The interior has all new flooring and paint throughout. The basement is unfinished and offers loads of storage space. This owner has gone above and beyond with touches to the interior to make you feel right at home and ready to move in!