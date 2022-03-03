From The Windows...To Walls...This home has been completely updated in 2021 from top-to-bottom inside and out. Exterior updates include all new windows (except for the large picture window) rebuilt front porch, brand new roof, freshly painted siding, exterior doors and light fixtures. Inside you'll find a completely gutted and remodeled bathroom (sink and vanity, tub and shower surround, toilet, fixtures, lights) and kitchen (brand new cabinets, counter, sink, faucet, stove and dishwasher). The basement has new windows and a new hot water heater. Home offers a freshly painted interior with new carpet floor and luxury laminate floors throughout with a living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The backyard is partially fenced with a driveway for parking. There has been so much updating that you must step inside to see. This is a Fannie Mae Home Path property
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $68,900
