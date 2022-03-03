 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $68,900

Check out this cozy bungalow that is situated a short walk to Lake Decatur, the Splash Cove Water Park and the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Inside you'll find a living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill style bathroom. Decent size fenced backyard and an unfinished basement. Home has potential! This is a HomePath Property.

2
2
2
0
0

