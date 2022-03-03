Check out this cozy bungalow that is situated a short walk to Lake Decatur, the Splash Cove Water Park and the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Inside you'll find a living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill style bathroom. Decent size fenced backyard and an unfinished basement. Home has potential! This is a HomePath Property.
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $68,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.
Sheriff warns police know who the culprits are.
Chooses to act as his own attorney after the death of his defense lawyer.
A Forsyth group home resident has died from injuries she received last month from the man authorities say attacked her and two other residents.
Police said he returned repeatedly to attack the historic building's doors and windows with baseball bat.
Decatur resident hopes to convert the old firehouse into a business that produces and sells cornhole sets.
Doug Wolfe on Friday stepped away from co-hosting the morning radio show "Busboom & Wolfe."
The defendant's attorney argued he didn't understand and should have been read his rights before police questioning.
John Deere and ADM have shuttered operations in Ukraine for now after Russia launched a full offensive into Ukraine this week.
The bloody body of his girlfriend found in a bedroom after police search.