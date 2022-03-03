2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $69,500

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch located near restaurants, shopping, and Millikin University! A sharp exterior leads you to an enclosed porch with great natural light. Once inside, you'll appreciate the character from the arched doorways to the fireplace and built-in cabinet. Snuggle up in the cozy living room or entertain in the large open dining room. Head into the kitchen to discover beautiful built-in storage as well as a bonus breakfast nook at the back of the home. Down the hall, both bedrooms offer neutral tones, great light, and ample closet space. The shared full bathroom boasts extra storage and a beautiful tiled shower. Check out the insulated attic and unfinished basement for the potential of extra living space! You'll love the screened-in porch overlooking the deep backyard for even more entertaining area. Don't let this one get away!