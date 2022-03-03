Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch located near restaurants, shopping, and Millikin University! A sharp exterior leads you to an enclosed porch with great natural light. Once inside, you'll appreciate the character from the arched doorways to the fireplace and built-in cabinet. Snuggle up in the cozy living room or entertain in the large open dining room. Head into the kitchen to discover beautiful built-in storage as well as a bonus breakfast nook at the back of the home. Down the hall, both bedrooms offer neutral tones, great light, and ample closet space. The shared full bathroom boasts extra storage and a beautiful tiled shower. Check out the insulated attic and unfinished basement for the potential of extra living space! You'll love the screened-in porch overlooking the deep backyard for even more entertaining area. Don't let this one get away!
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $69,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.
Sheriff warns police know who the culprits are.
Chooses to act as his own attorney after the death of his defense lawyer.
A Forsyth group home resident has died from injuries she received last month from the man authorities say attacked her and two other residents.
Police said he returned repeatedly to attack the historic building's doors and windows with baseball bat.
Decatur resident hopes to convert the old firehouse into a business that produces and sells cornhole sets.
Doug Wolfe on Friday stepped away from co-hosting the morning radio show "Busboom & Wolfe."
The defendant's attorney argued he didn't understand and should have been read his rights before police questioning.
John Deere and ADM have shuttered operations in Ukraine for now after Russia launched a full offensive into Ukraine this week.
The bloody body of his girlfriend found in a bedroom after police search.