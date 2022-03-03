 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $69,500

2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $69,500

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch located near restaurants, shopping, and Millikin University! A sharp exterior leads you to an enclosed porch with great natural light. Once inside, you'll appreciate the character from the arched doorways to the fireplace and built-in cabinet. Snuggle up in the cozy living room or entertain in the large open dining room. Head into the kitchen to discover beautiful built-in storage as well as a bonus breakfast nook at the back of the home. Down the hall, both bedrooms offer neutral tones, great light, and ample closet space. The shared full bathroom boasts extra storage and a beautiful tiled shower. Check out the insulated attic and unfinished basement for the potential of extra living space! You'll love the screened-in porch overlooking the deep backyard for even more entertaining area. Don't let this one get away!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News