Check out this cozy bungalow that is situated a short walk to Lake Decatur, the Splash Cove Water Park and the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Inside you'll find a living room, dining room, kitchen and 2 bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill style bathroom. Decent size fenced backyard and an unfinished basement. Home has potential! This is a HomePath Property.
2 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $81,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just as the staff and owners of the New Moon Café were beginning to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic, they were dealt another blow on Wednesday.
A woman was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting last week at an Indiana gun range, police said.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Woman attacks security guard, patient attacks nurses.
Police say she has a history of mental health issues and they've tried to work with her.
He had accused her of cheating on him.
CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire after the man tried to rob h…
"Already, we were going to face our first Christmas without him was hard enough," she said. "All his belongings are also gone now."
The move comes as Illinois and the rest of the country are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record.
A 22-year-old woman told police that Tequezz S. Wilson stomped on her, hit her in the head with a handgun magazine and made threats while pointing a gun at her.