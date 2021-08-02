2 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $57,900

REMODELED WITH QUALITY! Small town living in a solid home! This 2 bed 1 bath is complete with a new metal roof, updated electric, all new plumbing, new gutters, carpet and bathroom flooring all done since December 2020! Central air and furnace have been updated and serviced as well. Current owners have insulated the crawl and furnished the home with new washer and dryer that will stay. 2 car garage compliments the home attached with a good size breezeway for storage or an extra hobby space. As you enter from the front, take notice of the large enclosed porch that would serve perfect as a mud room! The property offers a gracious fenced in backyard for those sultry summer barbecues! One last bonus, the park is only a half block from the house! Set your viewing today!