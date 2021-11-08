Whether you are looking for an inexpensive home and could use the income from the attached unit, or an investor looking for an affordable investment with good cash flow, this is for you! Unit 2 has newer flooring, refrigerator, and laundry hook up. Unit 1 is rented.
2 Bedroom Home in Illiopolis - $44,900
