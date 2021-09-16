 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Illiopolis - $49,900

Whether you are looking for an inexpensive home and could use the income from the attached unit, or an investor looking for an affordable investment with good cash flow, this is for you! Unit 2 has newer flooring, refrigerator, and laundry hook up. Unit 1 is rented.

