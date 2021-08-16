Quaint 2 bedroom brick house on a big corner lot. The side yards on like having two separate back yards. The patio makes for a great entertaining space. The breezeway between the house and the garage makes for a nice little 3 seasons rooms that can make more space for rainy days or some shade from the sun. It also keeps you dry and warm from the HEATED garage to the house. The eat-in kitchen is a perfect space to create the best dishes. The oversized living room can be furnished to include a living room atmosphere and still have room for an office or play room. The bedrooms are just the right size. The house has been painted inside and the laminate flooring has all been installed since 2017. These owners purchased in 2017 and were told the roof, privacy fence, AC/Furnace and stainless steel kitchen appliances were new at the time. This house is move in ready and waiting for you to make it your own personal space! Call soon! Won't last.
2 Bedroom Home in Illiopolis - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New details being released on a man arrested Wednesday in Decatur.
The Taco Bell restaurant in Forsyth has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the door Monday evening.
Passenger admits to using heroin while driver is found with methamphetamine.
Numerous emergency crews, as well as Ameren, were on the scene as light rain fell.
The child "disclosed this occurred approximately 50 times" over 11 months, authorities said in court documents.
This is a developing story that will be updated and more information becomes available.
Check out the area's top high school volleyball players.
Hospitals on the list include Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville
A Decatur woman was arrested after stabbing her boyfriend with a key before causing more than $1,700 in criminal damage to his apartment, police report.
Here are the area football players that stood out this spring.