2 Bedroom Home in Illiopolis - $79,900

Quaint 2 bedroom brick house on a big corner lot. The side yards on like having two separate back yards. The patio makes for a great entertaining space. The breezeway between the house and the garage makes for a nice little 3 seasons rooms that can make more space for rainy days or some shade from the sun. It also keeps you dry and warm from the HEATED garage to the house. The eat-in kitchen is a perfect space to create the best dishes. The oversized living room can be furnished to include a living room atmosphere and still have room for an office or play room. The bedrooms are just the right size. The house has been painted inside and the laminate flooring has all been installed since 2017. These owners purchased in 2017 and were told the roof, privacy fence, AC/Furnace and stainless steel kitchen appliances were new at the time. This house is move in ready and waiting for you to make it your own personal space! Call soon! Won't last.