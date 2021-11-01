This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modular home is situated on a corner lot at the edge of Kenney. Built in 2015 everything feels like new! Updated flooring in living room and bedroom 2. New stainless steel kitchen appliances & custom-built island in 2020. Primary bedroom has its own full bath. Full, unfinished basement with two egress windows offers many options. Oversized 2 car garage with attic area. Storage shed stays.
2 Bedroom Home in Kenney - $124,900
