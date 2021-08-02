 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kenney - $97,500

Call to see this absolutely adorable, very well kept 2 bedroom home just minutes away from Clinton in the quiet, small town of Kenney. This home has an extra large living room, adorable dining area and a lovely updated kitchen! Another bonus is the cozy family room. 2 nice sized bedrooms, big bathroom, a wonderful enclosed front porch and an oversized one car attached garage with laundry Plus a new detached 2 car garage behind the home. This home has a partial basement good for storage which also has a stool, sink and shower! There is also a storage shed and mature trees. Many updates including: (2016) Roof by K & K Construction, (2018) New washer, (2008) New flooring kitchen & dining. Updated kitchen, appliances & enclosed front porch with windows & carpet ***** The ice maker, whole house fan, generator & gas fireplace sold "as is".

