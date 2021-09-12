Add your finishing touches to this charming 2 bedroom home on a large lot! The fully equipped kitchen has great working space with a new stove and easy access to the dining area. Both bedrooms have new flooring and fresh paint. The washer and dryer stay in the large laundry/mudroom area, which provides additional storage space. Vaulted ceilings in the living area give the room an airy feel and allows space for the cozy loft. Additional highlights: newer water heater, vapor barrier added in crawl space, updated electrical. Enjoy the oversized 2 car garage and a large yard. Make this one yours today!
2 Bedroom Home in La Place - $50,000
