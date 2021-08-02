 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lovington - $39,900

This 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath home in Lovington is a great investment opportunity or a smaller starter home. Enclosed Front Porch, Eat-in Kitchen and Spacious Bedrooms. Utility room off kitchen. Full Basement for additional storage. Replacement Windows throughout. Furnace is 5 years old, Central Air. Large Backyard offers opportunities for additional build out or garage. Room Sizes: Front Porch: 21.5x7; Living Room: 13.5x13.8; Kitchen: 14x13.8; BR1: 13.8x13.8; BR2: 14x11; Bath: 6x6; Utility Room: 11x10; Basement: 900 sq ft Call today to schedule a showing.

