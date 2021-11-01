PRICE REDUCED on this clean , ready to sell home! All updated and ready for move-in, this clean, tidy home sits on a quiet city street, near downtown, but right on the perimeter of the city park. Alley access to back of home leads to the park. Home has been updated,painted and still has the charm of days gone by. Front porch has PVC railing and is totally covered. Living room opens to full kitchen with countertop range and a refrigerator. Built-in Oven does not work, but will not be replaced or repaired. Room in the kitchen for a table and chairs, or an island. Two bedrooms have nice closets and have new carpets. New laminate, water-proof flooring in kitchen and living room. Laundry room has W/D hook-ups and lots of room. Back door entry is in this room, as is the basement entry door. Basement is unfinished, but clean and dry, and is about 3/4 of the size of the main floor. Very clean. New HVAC is there, as is the hot water heater. Lots of dry storage there. This is a cute house for investment or for a permanent home. Come see it SOON!
2 Bedroom Home in Lovington - $72,500
