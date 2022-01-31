 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Maroa - $66,900

This 2 bedroom Bungalow includes an extra room for office space on the main floor and a full unfinished basement, perfect for storage. New in 2021 includes a high efficiency furnace, AC, walk-in shower and stove with grill top. Outside you'll find a deep 1 1/2 car garage with work bench and storage shed surrounded by a brand new chain link fence. This will make a great starter home just blocks from Maroa-Forsyth schools!

