2 Bedroom Home in Monticello - $175,000

Talk about move-in ready in desirable Monticello! Wanting an updated home in the Monticello school district? Look no further - this home is just what you need. The adorable front porch is perfect for morning coffee. As soon as you walk in, you will instantly feel at home. The living room has new carpet. + new paint, offering plenty of space for your family to hang out in. The kitchen has been updated, it has new subway tile backsplash, freshly painted cabinets, + quartz countertops. Both of the bedrooms are great sized rooms. The two bathrooms have both been completely updated. If you're needing a big laundry room, this home has it! There is also plenty of space in this home + it is ready for the next family to move right on in. In the side of the yard, there is a storage shed. All you have to do is move right in. Make sure to schedule your showing today!