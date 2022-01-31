2 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $64,500

Come take a look at this nicely done 2 BDRM,1 Bath home. On.33 acre lot in Stonington. Home has an office which could be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed. Plus utility room. Plenty of space on the lot to build a garage, and comes with a 10' X 15' Shed. High eff furnace and C/A are 10 yrs old, roof 8 1/2 yrs. Appliances are included.