Come take a look at this nicely done 2 BDRM,1 Bath home. On.33 acre lot in Stonington. Home has an office which could be used as a 3rd bedroom if needed. Plus utility room. Plenty of space on the lot to build a garage, and comes with a 10' X 15' Shed. High eff furnace and C/A are 10 yrs old, roof 8 1/2 yrs. Appliances are included.
2 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $72,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s hard to top Chad Baker’s gifts. Last year, shortly before the holidays, Baker gave away one of his rental houses to the home’s tenant, 63-year-old Ruby Jones.
Victim's heartbroken family beg judge for "toughest" sentence.
Fred Jackson's daughters Aaliyah, Kayla, Kylee, Lacey and Casey Jackson will be in the starting lineup against Jacksonville on Saturday.
Police report arresting two gunmen who opened fire outside a Decatur bar, and said one of them was armed with a pistol converted into a machine gun.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Establishment Downtown is being designed with a speakeasy vibe
Police say he refused to leave and locked her out.
Police said they arrived in time to catch the suspects in the act at the second crime scene.
Watch now: 'Mother Nature is just amazing and powerful': Moultrie Co. family shares storm experience
Rachel Crnkovich and her family were having a Christmas gathering when the monstrous tornado that made its way through parts of Coles and Moultrie County overnight Friday hit their home.
The Lost Bridge Road crossing over Lake Decatur is closed because of a downed utility pole.