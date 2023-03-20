FAIRBURY — Counselors were available and messages of sympathy poured in as the community continued to mourn two Prairie Central High School students killed Sunday.

Superintendent Paula Crane identified the students who died in a "ski-related accident" as Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr in a letter to parents on Monday evening. Both were seniors and standout athletes; Dylan Bazzell is the son of Prairie Central basketball coach Darin Bazzell.

"Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people," Crane wrote in an email to The Pantagraph. "They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district.

"The Prairie Central Community continues to mourn their loss, and will support their families, our staff members, and our students throughout the grieving process."

The district sought permission from the students' families before releasing the names, which The Pantagraph also did not publish until they had been confirmed by an official source.

While the school district did not say where the deaths took place, details line up with one reported in Summit County, Colorado. The sheriff's office there said two teens from Illinois, aged 17 and 18, died in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort.

Officers responded around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to the resort after a sledding accident near the halfpipe; the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office declined to release additional information.

Copper Mountain president and general manager Dustin Lyman expressed his condolences to the families in a statement.

"The entire team at Copper Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our most since condolences go out to the affected families and friends. We are also thankful to our local emergency responders, for their quick response and the medical assistance provided," he said.

Sledding is only allowed in a small section of the resort, which does not include the halfpipe. All trail and lift access, including to the halfpipe where the incident took place, closes at 4 p.m., the statement said.

Copper Mountain declined to release further information about the individuals out of respect for their privacy and directed questions to the sheriff's office.

The school district is on break this week, but Crane said students, staff, counselors, social workers and friends gathered Monday at the First Baptist Church in Fairbury to grieve together. Indian Creek Clubhouse Bar and Grill was also open for the community to gather Monday.

First Baptist Church will be open every day this week from 8 a.m. to noon, Pastor Daryl Evans said.