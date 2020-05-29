20 under 40: Abby Corzine, cashier and BSA Officer at First National Bank of Assumption

What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? I believe the best thing a community can do to attract more young people is listen to ideas. Not every idea is going to be great, but some can be tweaked to fit the needs of the community. I often have grand ideas, that once brought down in scale (thanks to help from friends), turn out to be great events. We need to be open to anyone and everyone. Remember, the people who we are trying to get invested in our communities must have an entry point; not everyone wants to be a leader, some want to participate. In every group I am in we have leaders, planners, and people who just want to help somehow. Know your volunteers and be open to help at any level.

What would your perfect Saturday be like? I love to go. Anywhere. I enjoy finding new places to visit and unique treasures. I love hole-in-the wall restaurants, independent bookstores, locally-owned shops with homemade items. I enjoy calling up a friend or my mom Friday night and saying “let’s go to Carbondale or Fair Oaks tomorrow.” I enjoy traveling the country and learning about different agriculture. Another favorite of mine is to stop in other small towns to see what they offer that Assumption could adopt and benefit from. Never go on a trip with me if you have a schedule because I want to stop at every exit along the way.

Who inspires you to be better? My son inspires me to do better. We have one shot at this life and I want to leave him a town and world that is better than we found it. Nothing makes all the crazy hours of volunteering more worth it than when I am walking through town and someone says “hey that is Grady’s mom,” or walking through the school halls and knowing all his friends because I have coached them or led them in 4-H club. We are shaping our communities for not only right now, but for the future. I try to teach him that one person can make a difference. Every day when I drop him off at school, I tell him to “be nice, talk to someone new, and sit by someone different at lunch today.” I hope one day he will remember these lessons and make sure no one feels like they don’t matter because we are all needed to make this world a better place.

