20 under 40: Alyssa (Aly) Swengel, director of the Decatur Wellness Collective

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: My biggest career accomplishment has been becoming self employed and building an organization that helps empower the wellness of the city and that simultaneously honors the freedom and innovation of entrepreneurship in a supportive community of practitioners. One of my favorite things about the Decatur Wellness Collective is the freedom to experiment with how we provide services and the creative, collaborative way we do that as a community. We have taken practitioners that come out of normally competitive industries and helped them each develop their own business with in the DWC that helps them work in a way that suits the practitioner and empowers the client. We balance this independence with an environment where differences in education, practice and opinion can be used as collaborative opportunities for new healing strategies unique to each client.