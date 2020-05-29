20 under 40: Anthony Mansur, principal of Stevenson Elementary School

What are three things most people don’t know about you?

1. I used to be a professional cheerleading instructor for UCA.

2. My wife and I love to go on spontaneous vacations that we make up as we’re driving. We pick an end destination and make the rest up along the way.

3. I still have my original NES and Nintendo 64 from 25-plus years ago that my family plays for fun sometimes.

What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received?

Best: “Never stop learning as a principal.” To become an efficient principal, you have to watch and learn from the best and the worst. See how they handle situations and learn from all of their mistakes. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes from time to time.

Worst: “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” My job is full of difficult days and stressful challenges. Instead of hoping for a work life that is nothing but fun and ease, I embrace the challenges that come my way.