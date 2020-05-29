20 under 40: Chris Stonecipher

Age: 39

Occupation:Tattooer

Family: Married to The beautiful Amanda Stonecipher. We have two children, Kobi, 16, and Cali, 6, with one naked cat named Hogan

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Feels weird to rattle off awards and what not. I guess my life's goal is to be able to provide a comfortable life for my family doing something I enjoy. I want to set a example for my kids. They don’t have to have your typical 9-5 in this world. I want them to go to work everyday and enjoy it like I do. I go to work everyday and legit get to draw and hang out with my best friends. Life is rad if you want it to be!

Community involvement: I get to tattoo our beautiful community five days a week at Oakwood Tattoo. That's pretty cool. We also host Toys for Tats the first Thursday of December every year. If you bring in a new, unwrapped toy, we will give you a fee tattoo. That is always our favorite day of the year. It's almost a party. It's a blast.