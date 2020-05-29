20 under 40: Damien T. Schlitt

Who inspires you to be better? Family. My mother inspires me to be great for me, not for someone else. My father inspires me to be caring and be proud of my feelings. My grandfather, Don Souza, gifted me the opportunity to get my degrees, and I always strive to make him proud. My grandfather Ferd Schlitt, could build anything, and inspires me to be a maker. My uncles, Drew and Roger, for opening my eyes to the world, and all the people in it, and providing me the spark to want to be an architect (and back-up plan of graphic design). And then there is MY family. My son, born during my final year of graduate school, inspired me to pursue educational design, to support what I saw/see as the greatest need of our time, educating our children, my children. My daughter, who when born, I thought I knew how this parenting thing worked, has inspired me to love differently, and say “yes” a lot. And last, but certainly not least, my wife, who makes everything I do possible. She has inspired me to be focused, confident, and determined. Dedicated to making her proud, making her want for nothing, and making her laugh (she has a great smile/laugh). And possibly most importantly, to never make the mistake of taking myself too seriously.