20 under 40: Damien T. Schlitt

Age: 36
Occupation: Licensed architect and associate director of Education Design Studio, BLDD Architects
Family: Wife, Carly Schlitt; son, Austin (13); daughter, Addison (8).
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Graduated from University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign with Master of Architecture 2007. Joined BLDD Architects as an intern architect with a passion for K-12 educational design. Licensed architect in 2013. Promoted to associate in January of 2019. Projects recognized at the Joint Annual Conference for Excellence in Educational Environments: 2012 Award of Distinction (top honor) or Washington Community High School Addition and Renovation. 2019 Award of Distinction for Okaw Valley Agricultural Complex and Award of Merit for Waltham CUSD 185 New Elementary School.
Community involvement: Vice president of Mahomet Mavericks baseball organization board, and head coach of current 13u team. Fifth year coaching this team.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? I strongly believe, that the continuation of the revitalization of the downtown area is a vital component of attracting young people, particularly young professionals, to the area. The development of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, and the continuous efforts to support small business are vital to this effort. These types of efforts are critical in the creation of a local, walking community, provides for an environment that supports a sustainable, socially conscience community to which, young people will be drawn. These communities will then also become the hubs for creativity and engagement, leading to re-investment of time and future earnings. Young people are flocking to urban centers where services, and culture are available at every turn. The next step to supporting those values and that group of future leaders, is to provide opportunities for residents close to the action where this walking, sustainable, and locally sustained environment can flourish.
What are three things most people don’t know about you?
1. I am an only child.
2. I collect sneakers
3. I was a drummer when I was a child.
What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received?
Best Advice: manage expectations. This is a piece of information that gave me the clearest understanding of what being an architect, in full service to my client, means. Being open and honest about what is possible, and as importantly, not possible is critical to supporting the success of your client and their project. This type of honesty, the cold hard truth at times, leads to a stronger more enduring relationship with that person than simply being a yes person. I think this management of expectations is something that can also move into one’s personal life. Saying yes to everyone is easy, until the proverbial “bill” comes due. Those people, closest and most important to you, will understand when you have to say no. They will understand that if something is important enough for you to prioritize, then it is important enough for them to support.
Worst Advice: Always look out for yourself. The advice itself wasn’t terrible, it just misses the second part… ”as long as looking out for yourself doesn’t put someone else in harm’s way.” When told to look out for yourself, you are never too young to understand the implications of what that might mean. Looking out for yourself, is often possible, while also looking out for those that cannot look out for themselves.
If you were a fictional character, who would you be and why? Jim Halpert, "The Office." Fun loving, successful, witty, and has a relaxed demeanor. I try to enjoy the simple things and keep an even demeanor as much as possible. Who wouldn’t want to be Jim Halpert?
What are your three favorite movies? This is really an impossible question to answer, as the variables are far too great to pick JUST three, however, here goes: "Big Lebowski" – it’s a classic, and reminds me of some of my best most formative years at the U of I. "The Goonies" – it reminds me of being a kid, and still helps me to drift back to those much simpler times. And lastly, "Star Wars" (The Saga). The story, the universe, the timeline, the fact that they made that first one in the 1970s with not much more than a lamp, pre-release plastic toys, and cotton balls… unless you are a "Harry Potter" person, or "Lord of the Rings" fan, these have to be on your list!
What would your perfect Saturday be like? We would wake up and watch my daughter play soccer, starting at goalie. That would be followed by my son and my baseball team, playing an afternoon home double header, including field preparation. Dragging and lining a baseball field is something everyone should get to enjoy. Day would end with most of the team, and their families coming to the house for a fire, s’mores and time to connect outside of the game. Connecting around the greatest game in the world, with my family and the amazing families that have carried our team for the past five years is my perfect Saturday.
Who inspires you to be better? Family. My mother inspires me to be great for me, not for someone else. My father inspires me to be caring and be proud of my feelings. My grandfather, Don Souza, gifted me the opportunity to get my degrees, and I always strive to make him proud. My grandfather Ferd Schlitt, could build anything, and inspires me to be a maker. My uncles, Drew and Roger, for opening my eyes to the world, and all the people in it, and providing me the spark to want to be an architect (and back-up plan of graphic design). And then there is MY family. My son, born during my final year of graduate school, inspired me to pursue educational design, to support what I saw/see as the greatest need of our time, educating our children, my children. My daughter, who when born, I thought I knew how this parenting thing worked, has inspired me to love differently, and say “yes” a lot. And last, but certainly not least, my wife, who makes everything I do possible. She has inspired me to be focused, confident, and determined. Dedicated to making her proud, making her want for nothing, and making her laugh (she has a great smile/laugh). And possibly most importantly, to never make the mistake of taking myself too seriously.
