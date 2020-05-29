20 under 40: Dan Diskey, operations manager, Global Business Services, Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Who inspires you to become better? I am humbled and grateful for the many people in life that have and continue to inspire me. My parents, who each have given me so much. My mother taught me about compassion, empathy, and leading with your heart, while to this day being the absolute example of mental toughness. My father, who gave me the knowledge and wisdom that is the backbone of the person I am today, and inspires me to be a great father. My best friend, Tory Williams, inspires me every day to keep driving goals and to never settle. My sons. For almost a year they have shown me new things every day and given me a renewed sense of purpose. The joy cannot be measured. Most importantly, my inspiration comes from my wife, Danielle. For almost 15 years she has pushed me to be the best me. She has provided unwavering support, been the voice of reason, walked with me down every path, and has become an amazing mother. In the fortunate life I have had, there are too many friends, coaches, mentors to mention them all, but I hope they know.