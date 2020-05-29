20 under 40: Dan Diskey, operations manager, Global Business Services, Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Age: 35
Occupation: Operations manager, Global Business Services, Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Family: Celebrating nine years of marriage in May, wife Danielle Diskey and rwin sons born on 5/24/19, Dalin and Cole Diskey.
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: My career with ADM as an Operations Manager in our Global Business Services offices is very well defined by the impacts I’ve had on both people and business processes. I am so proud of the different programs and mentorships I have had the privilege of providing over the years. Seeing the accomplishments of those great people in and out of the organization is a continuous reward. ADM provides me a platform to be a passionate coach and leader with many different individuals and teams throughout our GBS organization. Reflecting on career accomplishments, I am very proud to have provided various trainings to many leaders and colleagues in our company, creating and implementing standard ways of working in our transactional processes, and improving the overall efficiencies of the organization. In 2020 I am celebrating five years with ADM, and I am incredibly grateful for the many opportunities I’ve had, and for the colleagues I’ve worked with along the way. Prior to ADM and throughout my career, I have been able to create, build, and manage teams throughout the Midwest. It has been a career full of great moments and amazing relationships.
Community involvement: Our community has always meant so much to me and my family. Having spent most of my life in Macon County, I’ve taken a focus on advocating for and giving back to the community that helped define me. As an ambassador to the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, I have had the opportunity to participate in welcoming new businesses to our community and the privilege of working with our community leaders to promote Decatur and the surrounding area. I am proud to be part of a team focused on positive growth and defined by all the efforts put forth by our business community and volunteers. As a passionate coach across multiple professional platforms, I also have dedicated time over the past few years to the youth in the community, most recently by participating in the Mount Zion JFL program as a volunteer coach. I have been able to work with great kids, coaches, and parents and am so proud to be part of that program.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area: The people of our community mean everything to recruiting, not just youth, but all people to the area. What we have to offer and often see is a consolidated effort of the general public and local businesses coming together to support each other. Especially in recent times where we have had to come to terms with new ways of operating within our lifestyles and in the face of adversity, we continue to find ways overcome challenges and lift each other up. We have to stay innovative and celebrate our passions and victories in the times to come.
What are three things most people don’t know about you?
1. As something not often shared, people may not know that I was in a critical, near paralysis causing accident in 2016, suffering a severely broken spine. After reconstructive surgery, three months of intense re-learning and physical therapy, I was able to return to normal life. Unfortunately, the damage was enough to again fracture my vertebrate in 2018 resulting in a second reconstructive surgery. Today, I am proud to share that with the support of friends and family, and the amazing medical professionals at HSHS of Decatur, I have twice recovered from reconstructive back surgery and associated complications. I have pushed through some significant mental and physical challenges along the way. Over these past few years I’ve come to understand the importance and value of grit, or mental toughness. I share this in hopes that those with similar challenges will know there is hope and they can push through.
2. I have developed a renewed passion for cooking in our home! My first job, while in high school, was a line cook at the then-named All Star Diner in Mount Zion. I worked this line throughout high school, and was very fortunate to have a great mentor and kitchen leader who developed all the basic skills I learned from my mother into a successful cook at a very young age. It’s now that I am cooking for my family that I look back fondly at those very early morning lessons.
3. As many of my fellow mid-30's friends, I absolutely loved the toys, movies, and general pop culture of the 80’s and 90’s. Most people do not know, I am an avid collector of “vintage” action figures and toys from my youth! My family has added collecting adventures to our trips and I am very excited to share these great memories and stories of my childhood with my sons.
What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received? The best advice I have received has come in different forms along the way but goes back to the same basic principle. “Control what you can control.” Life gives us many challenges, and sometimes the most difficult part is navigating them. We can dedicate time every day to trying to solve everything everywhere, and we may miss the opportunity to solve something in our own lives. The small things, the impactful things. This mentally helps keep life positive! The worst advice, “Fake it until you make it.” I have heard this from peers to managers, and it stings more each time I hear it. If you have to fake it, why are you doing it? If faking it is the answer, what is the definition of making it? Life is short- find what’s real to you, embrace it and enjoy it!
What are your three favorite movies? 1. My stand out favorite movie is "Rocky 4." As a fan of the entire franchise, "Rocky 4" follows the continuation of the great underdog story through many of life’s changes. With one of the best 80’s rock, motivational, and emotional soundtracks in the background, Rocky is back to self-reflection in advance of the fight of his life. Now challenged with themes of age, family, death, and a volatile political climate, he is pushing the limits of his mental and physical toughness. In the end, everyone seems to learn a valuable lesson about life.
2. A not so mainstream favorite, "Eddie and the Cruisers." Another outstanding soundtrack, an intriguing story, and the idea that sometimes all we need is “words and music”.
3. For my final favorite I would list these three movies my family loves, and promise that anyone of them will make your day better: "A Goofy Movie," "Cool Runnings" and Surf’s Up!
Who inspires you to become better? I am humbled and grateful for the many people in life that have and continue to inspire me. My parents, who each have given me so much. My mother taught me about compassion, empathy, and leading with your heart, while to this day being the absolute example of mental toughness. My father, who gave me the knowledge and wisdom that is the backbone of the person I am today, and inspires me to be a great father. My best friend, Tory Williams, inspires me every day to keep driving goals and to never settle. My sons. For almost a year they have shown me new things every day and given me a renewed sense of purpose. The joy cannot be measured. Most importantly, my inspiration comes from my wife, Danielle. For almost 15 years she has pushed me to be the best me. She has provided unwavering support, been the voice of reason, walked with me down every path, and has become an amazing mother. In the fortunate life I have had, there are too many friends, coaches, mentors to mention them all, but I hope they know.
