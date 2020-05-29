20 under 40: Daniel Bennick, owner of Interchem Polymers, Inc. and Procoat Painting Plus, LLC

What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? The first step is inspiring and cultivating talent we already have in the community. Everybody needs to know that they can be somebody and make a difference. We have plenty of resources for those wanting to make an impact, but those resources need to be made known and readily available. However, I do believe that we still need more avenues for creativity and collaboration. Now it is time to start working together, getting outside our comfort zone, and making things happen. There are plenty of things moving in the right direction. Once others on the outside see what we are doing, they might want to be a part of it. There seems to be a cycle occurring where we need the jobs, but we need all the local glam to attract those companies who provide the jobs. Its harder to become more attractive to those entities without investing in the community first. Decatur just needs to become a place where everyone will thrive and then things will fall in to place. If you build it, they will come!