20 under 40: Daniel Bennick, owner of Interchem Polymers, Inc. and Procoat Painting Plus, LLC

Age: 30
Occupation: Owner of Interchem Polymers, Inc. and Procoat Painting Plus, LLC.
Career Highlights/Accomplishments: I haven’t worked for anyone but myself for going on three years. Started a business in something with little to no experience and have made it a success. Took the reigns of the family business that my grandfather started 40 years ago. I finally won an award for something (20 Under 40).
Community Involvement: I have donated materials and labor for local revitalization and beautification efforts. I also have had opportunities to get involved with development and historic preservation.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? The first step is inspiring and cultivating talent we already have in the community. Everybody needs to know that they can be somebody and make a difference. We have plenty of resources for those wanting to make an impact, but those resources need to be made known and readily available. However, I do believe that we still need more avenues for creativity and collaboration. Now it is time to start working together, getting outside our comfort zone, and making things happen. There are plenty of things moving in the right direction. Once others on the outside see what we are doing, they might want to be a part of it. There seems to be a cycle occurring where we need the jobs, but we need all the local glam to attract those companies who provide the jobs. Its harder to become more attractive to those entities without investing in the community first. Decatur just needs to become a place where everyone will thrive and then things will fall in to place. If you build it, they will come!
What are three things most people don’t know about you?
1. I enjoy studying history.
2. I competed in mixed martial arts.
3. I have over 200 St. Louis Cardinals T-shirts.
What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received?
Best: “Never say you can’t do something. Never say you cannot win. Anyone can win. If you count yourself out, you’ve already lost.”
Worst: “Don’t start a business. It’s too hard and very risky.”
What are your three favorite movies? "The Patriot," "300" and "Fury."
Who inspires you to become better? My family, my friends. Those who have come before me, and those who will come after. The ones who told me I could and even the ones who told me I couldn’t. I love being able to say that I find inspiration in so many people.
