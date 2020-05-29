20 under 40: Evan Hall, agent with First Mid Insurance Group

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Began my career for JL Hubbard while still a senior at Millikin University in December 2014. I would go to class in the morning, and hop in the car and go meet with business owners in the afternoon. Chosen as a top 50 agent for Berkley Insurance Group 2017. Westfield Open Invitee (Westfield Insurance Co.) 2016. Write Commercial Insurance in Illinois and Indiana. Becoming a partner in my family business at age 26.

What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? Being a local (our family roots here trace back to 1832), I have seen most of my friends growing up, leave for big cities. I understand the attraction, more opportunity. But, at the end of the day, some are coming back home. This is a great place to raise a family, and young people can see that. In my opinion, attracting more white-collar jobs to this community is the only way to do it. There will never be a service sector boom for entertainment without the demand. Technology- and financial-service based businesses could have a great home here in Decatur, due to the low cost of real estate, and local colleges like Millikin and RCC looking to place graduates. But they have to set up shop first.