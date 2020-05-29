20 under 40: Evan Hall

Age: 26
Occupation: Agent, First Mid Insurance Group, co-owner Mike Hall Auction Co.
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Began my career for JL Hubbard while still a senior at Millikin University in December 2014. I would go to class in the morning, and hop in the car and go meet with business owners in the afternoon. Chosen as a top 50 agent for Berkley Insurance Group 2017. Westfield Open Invitee (Westfield Insurance Co.) 2016. Write Commercial Insurance in Illinois and Indiana. Becoming a partner in my family business at age 26.
Community involvement: Former president of Macon County 4-H and Extension Foundation; secretary, Macon County Fair Board; member of Macon County Farm Bureau Young Farmer’s Committee; member Illinois Auctioneers Association; active in Illinois Grain & Feed Association, Southern IL Builders Association. Recently joined Decatur Country Club.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? Being a local (our family roots here trace back to 1832), I have seen most of my friends growing up, leave for big cities. I understand the attraction, more opportunity. But, at the end of the day, some are coming back home. This is a great place to raise a family, and young people can see that. In my opinion, attracting more white-collar jobs to this community is the only way to do it. There will never be a service sector boom for entertainment without the demand. Technology- and financial-service based businesses could have a great home here in Decatur, due to the low cost of real estate, and local colleges like Millikin and RCC looking to place graduates. But they have to set up shop first.
What are three things most people don’t know about you?
1. I worked my way through college. Throughout most of my time at Millikin, I held three jobs — drove a truck for Home City Ice, worked as the intern for JL Hubbard, and still worked at the auction.
2. When I was a kid, I sold sweet corn out of the field, to make extra money. There is no better ear than Maddox Sweet Corn in Warrensburg.
3. I’m the superintendent of the Standardbred Horse Races at the Macon County Fair and myself own part of a show horse (cutting horse-NCHA). I love horses and livestock, LOVE THEM.
What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received?
BEST: Don’t leave the gate open…EVER. We raise livestock, and I just purchased my own farm. I have, in fact, learned this the hard way.
Worst: Buy a rental house. It’s an easy investment.
If you were a fictional character, who would you be and why? Rip Wheeler, from the TV show "Yellowstone." I just want to work cattle all day on horseback. That’s my idea of fun.
What are your three favorite movies? "Giant" (with James Dean and Elizabeth Taylor), "Pure Country" (George Strait) and any Humphrey Bogart movie. The old black and white movies are the best.
What would your perfect Saturday be like? Without question, sale day. Any Saturday I can conduct an auction is already a good day in my book.
Who inspires you to be better? Easy question, my father, Mike Hall. He’s been my role model my whole life. I learned how to conduct business from him, how to build relationships, and the value of ethics and integrity. Working side by side with him in our family business is a dream come true for me.
