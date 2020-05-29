20 under 40: Jared Bohland

What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received? Best advice, hands down, was to always live life above board, doing what’s right even when nobody is looking.

Who inspires you to be better? Sincerely, my faith in Jesus Christ is at the core of my inspiration to be the best version of myself. I would argue that most of the people I admired in life were also trying to live up to that same person. Jesus wasn’t just a dude on a cross or the figurehead of a religion to me, but rather a real human being that spent years under a microscope modeling how to be the best version of yourself possible.