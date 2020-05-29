20 under 40: Jared Bohland

Age: 33
Occupation: Client services Ccoordinator for the Dove, Inc. Domestic Violence Program
Family: Wife, Katie; sons, Judah (2), Micah (1), Malachi (1)
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Working in the domestic violence movement as a certified domestic violence professional and domestic violence trainer has been a highlight in and of itself, but probably my greatest accomplishments were being selected and graduating in the first cohort of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence Leadership Academy, and subsequently currently serving as co-chair of the ICADV Leadership Development Committee. Being involved locally and on the state level has been incredible.
Community involvement: Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Macon County Continuum of Care Homeless Advisory Council, Set Free Movement Macon County (anti-human trafficking), Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force and victim services subcommittee, Family Violence Coordinating Council, founder of Man Up Men’s Ministry.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? I think young people truly looking to lay down roots need both sustainable career opportunities on one hand, coupled with family-friendly entertainment options and strong school systems.
What are three things most people don’t know about you?
1. Started my professional life in the music industry in Nashville.
2. I have self-published several poetry and ministry books and love playing bass guitar in bands.
3. I love playing recreational sports of all kinds including years of playing kickball in Nashville.
What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received? Best advice, hands down, was to always live life above board, doing what’s right even when nobody is looking.
Who inspires you to be better? Sincerely, my faith in Jesus Christ is at the core of my inspiration to be the best version of myself. I would argue that most of the people I admired in life were also trying to live up to that same person. Jesus wasn’t just a dude on a cross or the figurehead of a religion to me, but rather a real human being that spent years under a microscope modeling how to be the best version of yourself possible.
