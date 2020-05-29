20 under 40: Kimberly McGregor, RN at Decatur Memorial Hospital

Career highlights and / or accomplishments: I did not attend nursing school until I was 30 years old, so my career is relatively new. I have been a registered nurse for the past seven years, both at Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. John's Hospital. Most of that time has been spent caring for women and children on Pediatrics and Labor and Delivery at DMH and the Neonatal ICU at St. John's. I made the move to the ER at DMH this past March. I love to be challenged in the workplace and the ER provides that for me' Thanks to some of my wonderful patients, I have been nominated for "Exceptional Service" awards several times. Each and every nomination has been extremely special to me. ln addition to nursing, I am also a volleyball coach at both Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and St. Teresa High School. Coaching volleyball is one of my passions. lt was a huge honor to coach at the State Finals last fall! And if you hadn't heard, we won the state championship!