20 under 40: Krystle Tempel, owner of Board Knight and health educator at the Macon County Health Department

Age: 33
Occupation: Owner of Board Knight and a Health Educator at the Macon County Health Department
Family: Husband (Andrew), Kids (Konnor, Karson, Kylah & Baby K due in September), Feline Children (Twiggy, Lilly, Lupin and Sirius), Goldendoodle (Bellatrix)
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Small business owner for seven years, community educator for six years in adult education and health education.
Community involvement: I’m a member of the executive board of Games For Troops, which organizes a gaming convention called Heroicon (scheduled for November 2020) and helps provides games to our soldiers. I am also a color guard coach for the Mount Zion Marching Braves.
What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? I moved to this area to attend college and had the pleasure to see all the opportunities that existed. After college, I found a job that provided important experience and a community that helped me grow. I hope that others who spend time in Macon County can see all the greatness it has to offer.
What is the best and worst piece of advice you have ever received? The best advice I have received was from my grandfather. He told us to never stop learning. Learn something each day, that’s the key to a long and happy life. The worst advice? Let’s just say I’ve tried to ignore the negative advice.
If you were a fictional character, who would you be and why? Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation." Her commitment to her community and loyalty to her friends, is what I strive for. She is cheerful, ambitious, hard-working and has strong beliefs.
What are your three favorite movies? That’s a tough one, I guess my favorite three would be "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "The Little Mermaid" and "The Muppets Christmas Carol."
