20 under 40: Krystle Tempel, owner of Board Knight and health educator at the Macon County Health Department

Age: 33

Occupation: Owner of Board Knight and a Health Educator at the Macon County Health Department

Family: Husband (Andrew), Kids (Konnor, Karson, Kylah & Baby K due in September), Feline Children (Twiggy, Lilly, Lupin and Sirius), Goldendoodle (Bellatrix)

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Small business owner for seven years, community educator for six years in adult education and health education.

Community involvement: I’m a member of the executive board of Games For Troops, which organizes a gaming convention called Heroicon (scheduled for November 2020) and helps provides games to our soldiers. I am also a color guard coach for the Mount Zion Marching Braves.

What should the community do to attract more young people to the area? I moved to this area to attend college and had the pleasure to see all the opportunities that existed. After college, I found a job that provided important experience and a community that helped me grow. I hope that others who spend time in Macon County can see all the greatness it has to offer.